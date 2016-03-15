Ecoff Elementary students read to therapy dogs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students at Ecoff Elementary got a special visit on Monday.

Trained therapy dogs from “Care and Canines” spent some time at the school in an effort to help children who have trouble reading.

Literacy Specialist Julie Cheatham says the dogs help kids make reading a more enjoyable and positive experience.

“The dog provides that catalyst for reading to be positive and loving and nurturing,” Cheatham said. “By equating the dogs and the petting and the friendliness, it makes reading positive for them instead if it were negative in the past.”