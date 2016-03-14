Richmond City Council, School Board meet to discuss budget proposal

RICHMOND, (WRIC) — Richmond’s two most powerful governing bodies, city council and school board members, came together to discuss coming up with a budget for the city’s financially-strapped school district.

This was the first time the two groups got together since Mayor Dwight Jones presented his budget earlier this month and since the school board adopted its plan of shutting down and consolidating some schools.

Tom Kranz, the Assistant Superintendent for Support Services said, “right now we are behind the eight-ball from a facilities’ standpoint, and it’s going to continue to get worse, it’s getting worse each and every day.”

School Board member Kim Gray said many schools are so old and worn down that students’ civil rights could be violated.

“Every child in the city has the right to a free and appropriate education,” she said. “If we think it’s appropriate for children to stand in the lunch line and get hit in the head with masonry tile, then I think we’re on the wrong page, so I think we’re at a point where schools need to be healthy and safe for our students, in addition to providing them with the quality instruction that they deserve.”

School Superintendent Dana Bedden said a meaningful budget is not only needed to maintain and to build new buildings, but also to keep and attract quality staff members.”If we don’t address our human capital issues no matter what we do we’re doing to face challenges because we’re going to start losing the most valuable resource we have which is our teachers and building leadership, and research says that teachers and then principals are the most significant in that order that impact on student achievement, so we’ve got to address that,” said Bedden.

“If we don’t address our human capital issues, no matter what we do, we’re going to face challenges because we’re going to start losing the most valuable resource we have, which is our teachers and building leadership,” Bedden said. “Research says that teachers and then principals are the most significant, in that order, that impact on student achievement, so we’ve got to address that.”

Before members wrapped up their three-hour meeting, many of them agreed that the city council and school board need to work together.

“Well I think it’s important because again, this is a city issue, and if you got the governing bodies all in lock step about a long-term vision and a short-term solution to some funding challenges then the city wins,” said School Board member Jeff Bourne. “We’re not fighting against each other, we’re talking about how to fix a problem, not continuing to litigate and argue about the problem.

“This is a contentious time of year when you’re talking about budgets and money appropriations and our job as school board officials is to advocate for what we need to advocate for what’s going to make our school system better and we’re going to do that. I think we have to make our decisions about what our priorities are, if our priorities are education ,public safety and revitalization then that’s where we should spend our money.”