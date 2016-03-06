8News Daily Poll: Do you monitor the internet sites your kids visit?

RICHMOND, Va (KRON) — It is a growing concern for parents these days.

How much time should your children spend on phones and tablets?

8News’ sister station KRON Tech Trends reporter Gabe Slate discovered a new easy-to-use device, which helps parents regulate their kids’ screen time.

The device also helps monitor what children are looking at online and what apps they are using. Basically, it helps parents limit Internet use by scheduling when it can be used and what kids can use it for.

