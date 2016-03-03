Democrats to Senate GOP: ‘Do your job!’

WASHINGTON (MEDIA GENERAL) – Members of the Black Caucus joined with Senate Democrats Thursday afternoon to deliver one message.

“The Senate needs to do its job,” Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM)

Democrats are again on the offensive. Senate Republicans reiterated their plan refusing to consider any nominee President Obama puts forward to fill Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s spot on the court.

“You must end your selfish ideology, and your selfish desire to rule outcome,” said Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX)

Senate Republicans met with President Obama on Tuesday. They insisted the President should not appoint someone during an election year, and leave the appointment up to whoever Americans elect in November.

“Leaders have not listened to the voices of the people,” Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) said. “Instead, they let ambition and partisan politics take the reins of our democracy. That’s not right, that’s not fair, and that’s not just.”

Democrats argue voters already made their choice when they elected President Obama to his second four-year term – and not a three-year term which ends during an election.

“I cannot find the words lame duck in the words of the Constitution of the United States,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) said. “Some Americans believe it’s in here, but it’s not.”

Senate Republicans are quick to point out that the Constitution also gives them the power not to consider a nominee.

“So this vacancy will not be filled this year,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said. “We will look forward to the American people deciding who they want to make this appointment through their own votes.”