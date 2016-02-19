Organizers need your help to make Meg Menzies specialty license plate happen

Related Coverage Family hopes to honor Meg Menzies with specialty license plate

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One of the organizers behind the drive to get license plates in memory of Meg Menzies is encouraging people to pre-order the plate to help make things happen.

Margaret “Meg” Menzies, a Hanover mother of three, died when she was struck by a drunk driver while jogging along Route 54 in Hanover County.

Since Meg’s passing, her family and friends have been working hard to get a specialty license plate for Virginia drivers made in her honor. The plate features a silhouette of Meg jogging.

A bill to allow the plates to be made has already passed the House of Delegates. It’s currently awaiting approval in the Senate. Meanwhile, organizers say that those who had committed to purchase the plate still needs to follow through with payments and paperwork before it can go into effect.

Right now, organizers say there have been 241 completed commitments. However, at least 450 people to pre-order the license plate for it to become a reality.

“The fact is if every person that originally committed to a license plate got there paperwork/payment to us, we’d have nearly 600 commitments in hand,” organizer Ryan Hudson said in a Facebook post. “I am not trying to be negative. I’m being real. We are very grateful for every single plate sold, but this is going to fall on it’s face if people do not get the paperwork to us.”

Commitments must be submitted by March 1 or else the plate won’t come and money will be refunded to those who had already paid and committed.

“Please know this is from my heart and I am so grateful for your help in spreading the word,” Hudson said. “We have obliterated our goal but we must finish to get our prize.”

If you’re interested in helping the cause, contact Ryan Hudson at ryanhudson@comcast.net for more information.