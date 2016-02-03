Police reopen case of Chesterfield father fatally shot while driving children

UPDATE: Police tell 8News they have changed the status of this case from ‘cleared’ to ‘pending’ as they investigate new leads.

Officials did specify what new information prompted them to reopen the case.

“As in any investigation, we investigate any new leads or tips that come in,” police said in a statement to 8News.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed to 8News that a Chesterfield father died from an accidental gunshot while driving his four children in October.

32-year-old Nick Clavier’s cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head. The manner of death was accidental.

Family members told 8News that Nick Clavier was driving his children on Hull Street Road east of Courthouse Road to go fishing when a bullet hit Nick in the head. The SUV that Nick was driving then veered off the road and into a wooded area next to Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene.

A witness nearby the crash said he spotted Clavier’s four children, ages 9, 8, 6 and 4, fleeing from the vehicle, crying for help.

Investigators had previously stated that the gunshot came from inside the vehicle. Authorities had also said that none of Clavier’s four children fired the weapon that was found in the floorboard of the SUV after the crash.

It’s still not clear exactly how the gun went off.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account that you can find here.

