SURVEY: City of Richmond wants your input on Boulevard development

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond wants public input on possibilities for developing land in the Boulevard area. Officials want residents to take a community input online survey.

The survey is open now through Feb. 15.

There are also several public input sessions that residents can attend. The following Boulevard public meetings are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 4:

9 a.m. – Richmond Main Library, 101 E. Franklin Street

6 p.m. – Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School, 1000 Mosby Street

The Boulevard public meetings that were originally scheduled for Jan. 26 will now be held on Thursday, Feb. 11 as follows:

Noon – Huguenot High School Community Center, 7945 Forest Hill Avenue

6 p.m. – Thomas Jefferson High School, 4100 W. Grace Street