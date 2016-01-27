Mechanicsville man sentenced 11 years for fatal hit-and-run on I-295

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Mechanicsville man who was found guilty in connection to a fatal hit-and-run on I-295 south in 2014 was sentenced to 11 years in prison Wednesday.

31-year-old Dwayne Gray Miller Jr. was found guilty in October of reckless DUI manslaughter and failure to stop at the scene of an accident/felony after he struck and killed 22-year-old Jason E. Bailey on the right shoulder of I-295 on May 1, 2014. Bailey, who drove a wrecker, was on the side of 295 assisting a family whose vehicle had broken down there.

Bailey was standing on the traffic-side of the wrecker when a southbound 2012 Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the interstate. The Ford Explorer struck the wrecker and then Bailey. The Explorer spun around, overturned and crashed into a ditch approximately 50 feet in front of the wrecker.

The driver of the Explorer, Miller, fled the scene on foot into the woods. Based on witness statements, troopers located the subject and took him into custody without incident.