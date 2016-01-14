Pilot killed in Middlesex County plane crash identified

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police plan to resume their investigation into a fatal plane crash in Middlesex County on Friday morning.

State police spokesperson Steve Vick said the crash was reported at 2:08 p.m. Thursday by a citizen who saw the plane go down. Shortly before 3 p.m., search crews located an ultralight aircraft somewhere off Route 33 near Wake Road at Revere Landing.

The crash site was found roughly a mile into the woods. Emergency crews had to use ATVs and chainsaws to maneuver through the woods and get to the wreckage. The Department of Forestry was called to the scene to clear the area of the aircraft crash.

State Police say the aircraft contained a ballistic type cylinder device to deploy a parachute, 8News affiliate WVEC reports. The device was not deployed before the crash and the bomb/arson team was called to make sure the scene was safe.

The pilot and only occupant of the aircraft has been identified as Gilbert Dennis Gregory, of the 1400 block of George Washington Highway in Glenns, Va.

On the scene of a deadly plane crash in Middlesex County. State police investigating. One person is dead. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/fvC0WO4KPx — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) January 14, 2016

The FAA and NTSB have been called and are scheduled to report to the scene Friday morning.

