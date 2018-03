(WRIC/ABC) — Cuteness alert!

A new video of a baby panda born at the Toronto Zoo was recently released, making animal lovers around the globe swoon.

The panda cub in the video and its twin were born about 10 weeks ago and are doing well. The larger cub weighs just over 3 kilograms and the smaller cub is almost 2.5 kilograms, according to zoo officials.

Mom Er Shun is nursing both of her babies several times a day and the cubs will stay with momma until they are approximately four-months-old.