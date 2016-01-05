Moseley girl wins $10,000 on Food Network’s “Chopped Junior”

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — 10-year-old Claire Hollingsworth took home the top $10,000 prize on Tuesday night’s episode of Chopped Junior on the Food Network.

Hollingsworth, who is from Moseley, competed alongside 11-year-old Emily Waters of Glen Allen.

Waters made it to round two of the competition and even helped the winner – and fellow Central Virginian – Hollingsworth finish her dish as she struggled to get it done in time.

Both girls have been cooking since they were very young. They each had to put together an audition video to earn a spot on the show. Chopped Junior pits four young chefs against each other to take home the top prize. Emily and Claire are both students of a cooking school for kids called Edible Education.

Tuesday’s episode was titled ‘Cuteness Overload.”

Emily says cooking on national television was very nerve racking. “There were a lot of people and cameras always watching you, so I just tried to focus on the cooking part of it and try to just like keep myself focused and calm,” she explains.

Claire adds, “I was like really excited but I was also kind of nervous.”

She wants to be a food scientist when she grows up.