VCU turns over Buffalo, 90-69

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Melvin Johnson knocked down 5 of 9 shots from long range and put up 22 points and VCU snapped a three-game losing streak with a 90-69 romp past Buffalo Tuesday night.

The teams met for the first time since the 1994-95 season. The Rams are 5-0 against Buffalo and 14-7 all-time against teams from the Mid-American Conference.

VCU (6-5) built a 40-27 advantage by halftime and outscored the Bulls by eight in the second half, 50-42.

Johnson was 7 of 11 from the field, 3 of 3 from the free-throw line and collected three steals.

VCU was 34-of-69 (49.3 percent) shooting from the field, including 9 of 26 from distance, while making 18 steals and forcing Buffalo into 31 turnovers.

Rodell Wigginton scored 17 points to lead Buffalo (6-6). Lamonte Bearden and CJ Massinburg added 12 and 11 points, respectively.