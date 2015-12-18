Virginia Union Lady Panthers still undefeated after blowout win

The following comes directly from Virginia Union:

Virginia Union University’s women’s basketball team, ranked 20th in the nation, remained undefeated by beating Claflin University 93-68 in Barco-Stevens Hall on Thursday, December 17, in Richmond, Va.

VUU‘s Kiana Johnson scored 34 points for the second consecutive game, including going 13-for-13 from the free throw line, while dishing out 10 assists.

“We wanted to get out of the gate quick,” said AnnMarie Gilbert, the Panthers’ first-year coach. “That team had a lot of junior college players, just like we do, so we knew that they would not just roll over and die.

Virginia Union’s Ashley Smith scored 19 points and recorded six steals.

VUU‘s Lady Walker had 16 points while teammate Taylor White led the Lady Panthers with nine rebounds.

Virginia Union is now 8-0 on the season while Claflin fell to 7-4.

The Lady Panthers now travel to Charlotte, N.C,, to face Johnson C. Smith University at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 19.