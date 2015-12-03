98-year-old couple in China recreates wedding photos 70 years later for anniversary

(WRIC/ABC) — A 98-year-old couple from southwest China recently recreated their wedding day photos 70 years ago for their anniversary, according to Chinese media reports.

Cao Yuehua and Wang Devi, both 98 years old, returned to Chongqing’s Northern Hot Springs Park on Nov. 24, where they first wed 70 years ago for their anniversary.

The two lovebirds were originally from Shanghai but fled to Chongqing after World War II broke out. They were separated throughout much of the war because Yuehua was sent to the Burma front to work as a translator.

However, Yuehua — who is a poet and fluent in three languages — kept the flame alive with romantic love letters while they were apart.

After the wedding recreation ceremony last week, Yuehua shared the simple secret to their long marriage, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.

“Couples need to care for each other,” he told Xinhua. “I think of her at any time, and so does she.”

Wang Devi joked to her husband, “When we are both 100-years-old, we will come back again, OK?”