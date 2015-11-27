Male newborn found in Western N.Y. dumpster

LIVINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The body of a newborn boy was found in a garbage bag in a dumpster in Livingston Friday morning.

New York State Police said the baby was found just before 4 a.m. Friday in a dumpster at Bells Pond XtraMart. The baby was found in a garbage bag.

The cause of death has been determined to be homicide by asphyxiation.

People stopped at the convenience store early Friday morning to refuel from Black Friday shopping and found what they described as a disturbing scene.

“We went to go check out our food, and she had blood all over her hands,” witness Ciera Vanackooy said.

Police were alerted to the situation around 3:30 a.m. when a male citizen reported he thought there was a baby at or near the store. Police searched but did not find anything. But after receiving more information they searched again around 9 a.m.

“The baby was discovered in a bag,” Columbia County District Attorney Paul Czajka said.

Police said the child’s mother is 20-years old and works as a cashier at the XtraMart. Police said she gave birth inside the store.

“There was a presence of blood in or near the store and the bathroom of the store,” Czajka said.

People who were at the XtraMart early Friday morning said they knew something was strange.

“I was confused and worried that something bad might have happened,” witness Cody Carcher said. “And it really just flipped my stomach, and I wanted to throw up because it’s not normal.”

Police said they’re treating the baby’s death as a homicide investigation.

“All unattended deaths are homicides until we prove otherwise,” Czajka said. “The circumstances of this one certainly leads us to exactly that conclusion.”

The mother of the child is currently hospitalized. Police would not say if she is facing charges.

The baby is believed to have been full-term.