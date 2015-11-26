Body pulled from lake in Henrico’s east end

WRIC Newsroom Published: Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The body of a deceased male was pulled from a lake in Henrico’s east end Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a family living in a subdivision off Laburnum Avenue near the intersection of Colwyck and Thornhurst spotted the body and reported it shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Police say there were no signs of trauma or indications of foul play. Authorities are now awaiting word from the medical examiner’s office as they continue their investigation.

