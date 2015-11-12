Chesterfield man sentenced to 14 years for sexual offense charges

UPDATE: Daniel Soriano Avila, 33, has been sentenced to 14 years after being found guilty of indecent liberties, object sexual penetration, and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — A Chesterfield County man wanted for multiple sex offense charges against a child was captured after seven years on the run Thursday.

Daniel Soriano Avila, 32, was captured in Hampton Thursday morning. Police found him after developing information that he was living at an address in the 30 block of Roland Drive.

Avila is being charged with 10 felonies – Abduction and kidnapping, four counts of aggravated sexual battery, four counts of indecent liberties with child and object sexual penetration – stemming from an incident that occurred in Chesterfield County in 2008.

Avila was one of Chesterfield Police Department’s Most Wanted Fugitives. He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.