Titans’ Ken Whisenhunt relieved of head coaching duties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans have decided to relieve Ken Whisenhunt of his head coaching duties.

According to a press release from the Titans, Whisenhunt was informed on Tuesday morning the organization wants to go in a different direction. Mike Mularkey, who served as assistant head coach/tight ends under Whisenhunt, will take over as interim coach.

The decision comes just 23 games into his tenure as head coach and two days after the Titans lost their sixth straight game.

“After thoughtful consideration, the decision has been made to relieve Ken Whisenhunt of his head coaching duties,” said Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk. “We have expected more progress on the field, and I felt it was time to move in a different direction. I would like to thank Ken for his efforts with our team, as he worked very hard to try to move us forward.”

Whisenhunt’s record with the Titans: 3-20. The Titans finished 2-14 in his first season with the club in 2014, and the team is currently 1-6. The Titans have lost 16 of their last 17 games dating back to last season.

A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday at Saint Thomas Sports Park at 11:30 a.m.