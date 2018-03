(KHON) — Some beer drinkers may have cash headed their way.

A judge approved a settlement that said Anheuser-Busch InBev falsely led beer drinkers to believe Beck’s Beer was authentically German.

The beer’s label says it “originated in Germany,” but it’s currently made in Saint Louis, Mo.

If you bought Beck’s Beer anytime since May 2011, you could be eligible for a refund up to $50.

To get your money, you’ll need to fill out an online claim form.

Click here for more information.