Parking restrictions, street closures in place today for filming of “Loving” movie in Richmond

Richard and Mildred Loving were arrested in 1958 for violating a state law which, at the time, prohibited interracial marriage in the state of Virgina. (Photo courtesy: The Associated Press)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Filming for “Loving” begins today in Richmond.

The motion picture is based on the true story of an interracial Virginia couple whose story became a landmark civil rights case.

You can expect some lane and road closures in Shockoe Bottom today due to the filming.

Mildred and Richard with his mother Lola, Peggy and Garnet on Mildred's front porch in Caroline County. (Photo from Grey Villet via NY Times)
The Loving Movie Company will be filming scenes for the feature film on Monday, October 12 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. outside 2201 E. Franklin Street.

Parking restrictions will be posted on E. Franklin between 21st & 23rd Streets as well as on 22nd Street between E. Franklin and E. Main Streets. The no parking zones will be in effect on Sunday, October 11 at 5 p.m. through Monday October 12 at 9 p.m.

Additionally, with assistance from Richmond Police Officers, traffic will be re-routed on E. Franklin from 21st Street to 23rd Street, as well as on 22nd Street from E. Franklin to E. Main Street. Deliveries will be allowed through between shots.

