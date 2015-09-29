Stafford man sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempted production of child porn

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford man was sentenced Tuesday to 180 months in prison for attempted production of child pornography.

Justin Fox, 31, of Stafford, pleaded guilty on May 27, 2015.

According to court documents, Fox admitted he engaged in online messaging with a 13-year-old boy. During those conversations, authorities say Fox portrayed himself as a young female and asked the boy to create and send child pornography via online messenger. After the boy sent pornographic images to Fox, he continued to ask for more, calling the boy his slave, according to officials.

A search warrant executed at Fox’s residence and a forensic search of Fox’s electronic devices allowed law enforcement to identify two additional victims who he attempted to entice to produce child pornography.

Dana J. Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; and Adam S. Lee, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Field Office, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge John Gibney, Jr. Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather L. Hart prosecuted the case.