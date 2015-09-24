Task force conducting massive drug bust in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A joint task force with members from the Louisa Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are conducting a massive drug bust with over 100 drug indictments.

Authorities began the bust early Thursday morning in Louisa after 103 sealed drug related criminal indictments were released. The indictments are connected to the distribution of heroin, cocaine, crack and prescription drugs.

The Louisa County Narcotics Task Force has drug distribution warrants on approximately 48 individuals. The indictments are a result of a year long undercover operation that included hundreds of hours of investigations, search warrants and other arrests.

So far, seven people have been arrested.

