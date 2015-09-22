Richmond Public Schools: Buses maybe delayed by UCI detours, closures

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re waiting for the school bus a little longer than usual today, don’t worry. School officials say the detours and closures from the UCI races are making it difficult for buses to get around.

This goes for the bus ride home as well.

Officials with Richmond Public Schools released a statement Monday saying they are trying to make sure kids get as much time in class as possible and will notify parents of any changes to the schedule.

If you have any questions, you can call your child’s school or the transportation office at (804) 674-1234 or click here for more information.