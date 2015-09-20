22 Richmond dominates VMI in 42-10 win

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Kyle Lauletta threw for 209 yards and a career-high three touchdowns to lead Richmond past VMI 42-10 on Saturday.

The Spiders (2-1) finished with 466 total yards offense and 25 first downs.

Richmond forced VMI into five turnovers, all of which led to scores for the Spiders. The Keydets’ Al Cobb was 13 for 28 for 172 yards with four interceptions.

Richmond scored first when Ayo Ogunniyi picked off Cobb on VMI’s first offensive play of the game to make the score 7-0.

Later, Madison Day – who finished with a career-high 12 tackles – picked off Cobb and ran the pass back 25 yards to score for a 21-3 lead. David Jones picked off Cobb twice.

Seth Fisher had 16 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown for Richmond.

Brice Tucker had 23 carries, 120 yards and scored the lone Keydets (1-2) touchdown.