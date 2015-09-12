US to take in 10,000 refugees

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Last Sunday, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy visited one of the refugee camps and what he saw shocked him: Families clinging to life and living in filth.

So, he is putting forward a measure to bring between 10,000 and 50,000 Syrian refugees to America.

“Ultimately, we can find a way to vet these Syrian refugees to make sure that we’re bringing just the hard cases here. The kids and the moms who would die if they didn’t find refuge in United States,” said Murphy.

He says America’s security should come first, but he believes it can be done. He is proposing using $500 million, that is slated to train Syrian armies to fight against ISIS, to help the refugees.

“The fact is that there are dangerous people in Syria and so we can’t bring anyone here who has any sniff of danger or connection with a terrorist organization. We’ve got to put the money up to make sure that we do the vetting the right way,” said Murphy.

We talked with Scott Gillespie, A marine who fought overseas. He says it’s a tough position because on one hand, he wants to help people who are being terrorized, but on the other hand, he doesn’t want to bring terrorists to America to terrorize us.

“It’s very difficult to check backgrounds of people that live in those areas. I really don’t know how I would do it. It would be so difficult, but we have to do something because we helped create the situation,” said Gillespie.