Police officer delivers pizza to homeless man in Ohio

The Associated Press Published:

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) – A police chief in southwestern Ohio says he wasn’t surprised that one of his officers delivered a pizza to a homeless man.

Middletown Officer Jason Deaton was recognized on the police division’s Facebook Wednesday after he gave pizza and a drink to a man who was sleeping on the streets.

Police Chief Rodney Muterspaw tells The Hamilton-Middletown Journal News Deaton’s action was “nothing new.”

Muterspaw says officers have delivered food during the holidays and have purchased Christmas gifts for families.

He says helping people in the community is “something officers do.”

Deaton was not available for comment.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s