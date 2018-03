RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond Police officer shot in the line of duty has recovered and is now back at work.

Officer William Turner was shot in January while responding to a call for a man in emotional distress. Since then, Turner has undergone several surgeries and a long stent in rehab.

Tamar Harris, the man charged in the case, has been declared incompetent to stand trial.

The 20-year-old has a court hearing in September.

