Couple’s break-up on plane shared live on Twitter

A woman on a flight out of the Raleigh-Durham International Airport made waves online Sunday when she live tweeted about a couple on board breaking up.

Kelly Keegs was on the plane when she said she noticed the couple across the aisle having a heated conversation. She then began posting about the situation as it happened on her Twitter account.

“This guy on the plane just broke up with his girlfriend and she’s SOBBING,” Keegs tweeted.

She continued, garnering attention all over and being retweeted by thousands.

“This is the greatest plane delay I’ve ever had,” she said.

Apparently, the couple was eventually able to work it out.

Later, Keegs tweeted, “Now they’re making out. I’m not kidding.”

(Editor’s note: Be aware that some of Kelly’s tweets about the break up contain vulgar language.)

This guy on the plane just broke up w his girlfriend and she's SOBBING pic.twitter.com/IW9QVYxXdB — Kelly Keegs (@keegs141) August 23, 2015

Guy: "is this really a surprise? Are you seriously surprised at this information?" — Kelly Keegs (@keegs141) August 24, 2015

Girl: "ITS JUST SO MEAN. DO I DESERVE THIS? WHY ARE TOU BRINGING THIS UP" — Kelly Keegs (@keegs141) August 24, 2015

"I don't want to be this girl. I don't want to be her. I want to be my best for you and YOU WONT LET ME" — Kelly Keegs (@keegs141) August 24, 2015

This is the greatest plane delay I've ever had — Kelly Keegs (@keegs141) August 24, 2015

Very stoic few minutes pic.twitter.com/eyt4YDlEj3 — Kelly Keegs (@keegs141) August 24, 2015

Guy: "I can't discuss this anymore." Girl: "so I'm not worth your time????" — Kelly Keegs (@keegs141) August 24, 2015

**silent sobs, lots of sniffling** — Kelly Keegs (@keegs141) August 24, 2015

We took off, they immediately ordered SIX vodkas and Bloody Mary mix for the 50 minute flight and chugged them in silence between makeouts — Kelly Keegs (@keegs141) August 24, 2015