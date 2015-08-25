Couple’s break-up on plane shared live on Twitter

A woman on a flight out of the Raleigh-Durham International Airport made waves online Sunday when she live tweeted about a couple on board breaking up.
Kelly Keegs was on the plane when she said she noticed the couple across the aisle having a heated conversation. She then began posting about the situation as it happened on her Twitter account.
“This guy on the plane just broke up with his girlfriend and she’s SOBBING,” Keegs tweeted.
She continued, garnering attention all over and being retweeted by thousands.
“This is the greatest plane delay I’ve ever had,” she said.
Apparently, the couple was eventually able to work it out.
Later, Keegs tweeted, “Now they’re making out. I’m not kidding.”
(Editor’s note: Be aware that some of Kelly’s tweets about the break up contain vulgar language.)