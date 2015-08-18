First women set to graduate from Army’s grueling Ranger School

Two female soldiers are getting ready to graduate from the prestigious Army Ranger training camp this Friday. The women are the first in history to make it through the grueling course, officials said.

“Ranger School is the Army’s premier combat leadership course, teaching Ranger students how to overcome fatigue, hunger, and stress to lead Soldiers during small unit combat operations,” read a statement from the military announcing the women’s successful completion of the course.

The 62-day course “pushes Ranger students to their mental and physical limits by forcing them to operate on minimal food and sleep,” the statement says.

Though they will have earned the Ranger Tab for completing the course, the women won’t be eligible to try out to serve in the 75th Ranger Regiment, as women are not yet allowed to serve in that special operations combat unit.

That could change as early as next year, though. Defense Secretary Ash Carter will decide on whether or not to allow women to be eligible to serve in all combat units.

The two graduates were among 19 women who initially began the months-long course as part of the Army’s ongoing assessment of integrating women into combat units.

