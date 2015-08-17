Case continued for foster dad charged with murder of Stafford 1-year-old

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The case against a man charged with killing his one-year-old foster child in Stafford County was continued on Monday morning.

David Marcussen has been charged with one count of felony murder, one count of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of cruelty to children and one count of child neglect.

Back in April, the state Medical Examiner’s office determined that one-year-old Ka’ron Mason died of complications from thermal injuries, according to the Freelance Star. The manner of death was concluded to be accidental.

Police say their investigation determined that the child was burned while Marcussen bathed him back in January. He died at the hospital in February. Police say the baby had burns on his face, torso and neck.

Ka’ron had been with his foster family since July 2014.

The Department of Social Services say the family passed the strict screening process for foster parents.

Marcussen’s bond has been modified so that he can now have supervised visitation with minors other than his own children. His previous bond only allowed visitations by his own children.

Marcussen is due back in court on October 1.

