Va. War Memorial to honor 70th anniversary of V-J Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today marks the 70th anniversary of V-J day or Victory Over Japan Day. The War Memorial will host ceremony to honor the day.

It will be a 20 minute ceremony and will include the placing of a memorial wreath by WWII veterans and the playing of Taps.

A number of WWII veterans have been invited to participate including Col. Stuart Seaton, Dr. Bruce Heilman, Sam Ukrop and others. The public is welcome to also attend.

The event will start at 9 a.m.

