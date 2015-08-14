The Best of Richmond 2015: The Best Coffee Beans in Town

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s no shortage of great places in town to get a good cup of coffee — but only one can be crowned Richmond’s “Best Coffee Beans in Town”.

The Lamplighter Roasting Company was started five and a half years ago by Noelle Archibald, her husband, and a friend.

“My personal interest in opening a coffee shop was to drink the delicious coffee that I wanted to have every day,” said Archibald, owner

The coffee shop has grown to three different locations across the city, with no two stores alike.

“We’ve tried to give each location its own identity and its own kind of vibe,” she said.

And, you don’t have to be a coffee expert — the staff is there to answer questions if you want, explaining the flavors you experience.

“It’s more of an experience that just a really good cup of coffee,” said customer Matthew Fisher.

The staff goes out of the way to let you know why it’s good.

“This summer I’m super into one of their ice drip coffees — that’s kind of reinvented coffee for me,” said Tom Hohman. “It’s awesome, because it’s not just how good it tastes going down, but like I said the after flavors that you get it’s like a real sort of array of tastes. “

And customers say more than the coffee, it’s the staff and the environment that makes Lamplighter special.

It’s that time of year again when we team up with Richmond Magazine to feature some of the people, places and businesses that you voted “The Best of Richmond.”

