RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are on scene of a shooting in Richmond.

Witnesses told 8News reporter Mark Tenia they heard gunshots in the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Police sources say that two men were shot. One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

