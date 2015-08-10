Soggy weather into Tuesday; Sunny skies expected the rest of the week

Some soggy weather is on tap for in the next 24 hours here in the area. It will be cloudy tonight in the area with a patchy rain over us. We will see the moisture increasing overnight in the area. That will cause the rain to pick up late tonight as lows stay around 70.

There will be some rain tomorrow morning, and then temps will climb into the middle 80s. The approach of a cold front will spark off afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Due to the timing of the front, the best chance for storms looks to be east of I-95.

Skies will be clearing overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with lows in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny weather is on tap for Wednesday with highs warming into the mid to upper 80s. Thursday through the weekend is looking very good with highs in the middle 80s and lows in the lower 60s (so the humidity will be gone). It will get a little milder for the second half of the weekend and into the early part of next week. I am watching a weak system for Sunday, but that looks to stay to our north.