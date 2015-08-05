Man convicted in slaying, despite body never being found

Related Coverage Man Charged With Murder Of Lancaster Mother

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (AP) – A jury has convicted a man of killing his girlfriend in Lancaster County, even though the woman’s body was never found.

The Spotsylvania County jury found 54-year-old James Todd Kessler guilty of second-degree murder and concealment of a dead body late Tuesday. The jury recommended a prison term of 45 years. Kessler will be sentenced later this year.

Claudine Gifford was reported missing July 7, 2014.

Kessler and Gifford were last seen together at a Lancaster bar on July 6, 2014.

Defense attorneys said they were trying to determine whether Gifford is still alive and using a false identity.