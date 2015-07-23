New charges brought against 2 accused in murder of Hopewell cab driver

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Additional charges have been brought against two suspects in the murder of Hopewell cab driver James Wells.

A grand jury returned indictments this week against Dyshawn Simpson and his girlfriend Alisa DeJesus. The pair was already charged with first degree murder and abduction. Now, Simpson is also charged with malicious wounding and arson. DeJesus also received an additional charge of arson.

The two allegedly incapacitated Wells, drove around in his cab waiting for him to die, then set him on fire with a road flare.

Simpson and DeJesus both go on trial in December.

