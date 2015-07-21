Secret menu revealed by McDonald’s manager

(WRIC) — A McDonald’s manager has revealed that there is a “secret menu” that allows customers to order different variations of foods off the everyday menu.

“You can order from the ‘Secret Menu’. Just like with any of our sandwiches, you can add, remove or change ingredients by special request. These are called ‘grill orders’ (i.e. Big Mac no pickle),” orchidhibiscus wrote when asked if they could verify the existence of a secret menu on Reddit.

The secret menu consist of items like the “Land, Sea, and Air Burger” which adds a McChicken and Filet-O-Fish patties to a Big Mac, or a “Chicken McGriddle” which adds a McChicken patties to a McGriddle.

The manager said that the secret menu wasn’t created by McDonald’s, and customers may have to explain their special order to employees.

“We do not have a secret menu at McDonald’s UK. That’s because we love the food that we serve in our restaurants and we don’t want to keep it a secret from our customers,” a McDonald’s spokesperson said. “Any requests for extra items or changes to our products are considered at the restaurant manager’s discretion and any additional items may be charged for.”