Police looking for armed man who attempted to rob Henrico business

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for the suspect involved in an attempted robbery

Authorities say that around 3:30 a.m., a 20 to 30-year-old white male wearing a grey mask armed with a large, black, handgun entered a commercial establishment in the 5800 block of West Broad Street.

The suspect brandished the handgun at the clerk and demanded money, according to police. The suspect fled before getting a hold of any cash.

The suspect was described as a white male, about 20 to 30-years-old, standing somewhere between 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 150 to 200 pounds and wearing a green shirt, dark colored shorts and a grey mask. The suspect carried a white cloth bag and was armed with a large black semi-auto handgun.

Henrico Police are requesting that anyone with any information on this crime call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or the police department at 501-5000.

