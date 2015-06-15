Woman killed after being hit by pickup truck on I-64

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Midlothian woman was struck and killed Monday afternoon after she was struck by a pickup truck as she tried to cross Interstate 64. According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred at 3:40 p.m. on Interstate 64 at the 173.6 mile marker (just before the Rockville exit) in Goochland County.

Virginia State Police Trooper J. Blue investigated the crash.

The trooper’s investigation revealed that a 2002 Mitishibi that was operated by the woman had become disabled on the right shoulder. The woman and her passenger (husband) crossed the travel lanes of I- 64 to obtain assistance from a nearby construction crew that was working. The man and a worker crossed back over to the disabled vehicle, when the woman stepped out, she stepped into the path of an east bound 2008 Ford pickup. The driver of the pickup was unable to avoid.

The driver of the 2008 Ford was not injured in the crash. The woman that was struck, Brenda K. Mekhimar, 56, of Midlothian, Va., died at the scene.

There are no charges in the crash.