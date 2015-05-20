Aaron Hernandez allegedly involved in prison fight

SHIRLEY, Mass. (MEDIA GENERAL) – Former NFL star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez allegedly was involved in a prison fight, an anonymous law enforcement source with knowledge of the incident said Tuesday, May 19, 2015.

First reported by CNN, Hernandez allegedly acted as a lookout Monday while another inmate went to confront a man in his cell at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center. The source believed the fight was gang-related, CNN said.

According to the source, all three men are being disciplined for the incident.

The Massachusetts Department of Correction declined comment, saying regulations forbid divulging that type of information about inmates.

Hernandez, who played three seasons for the New England Patriots after starring at the University of Florida, was sentenced April 15 to life behind bars in the 2013 shooting death of Odin Lloyd. Hernandez also is accused of killing two men in 2012 in Boston. A judge is expected to announce a trial date for the double-murder trial this week.