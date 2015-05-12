Will you try Olive Garden’s new breadstick sandwich?

Move over, endless pasta, soups and salad! Italian restaurant chain Olive Garden announced a new addition to its deliciously carb-filled menu on Monday.

“Just when you thought breadsticks couldn’t get any better…” the franchise tweeted to its hundreds of thousands of followers. “Introducing the Breadstick Sandwich, coming this summer!”

The sandwich has chicken parmesan inside, slathered in marinara and melted cheese and resting between two buttery, garlicky pieces of Olive Garden’s famed breadsticks.

The sandwiches — which will also be available with a meatball option — will debut in Olive Garden locations on June 1.

And just in case two wasn’t enough, the sandwich comes with an unlimited supply of breadsticks!