UVA alerts community of on-campus assault

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — University of Virginia police are investigating a possible physical assault that occurred on the school’s grounds late Friday night.

The alleged assault happened shortly before midnight, according to an alert issued by the university on Saturday.

The email states that a female was pushed several times by a male suspect with a shopping cart.

The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion and a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact University police at (434) 924-7166.

To the University community:

A female University of Virginia student reports that on 05/08/15 at approximately 11:40 p.m. she was in the area of the wicker huts off Culbreth Road when she was assaulted by an unknown male who pushed her several times. The female student was able to run away. The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion and a beard. He also had in his possession a shopping cart with a collection of items.

Anyone having information related to this reported incident or the suspect should contact University Police at 434-924-7166. You may also provide information by email to police@virginia.edu or confidentially through Tipsoft.

