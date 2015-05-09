Baby Kangaroo, Goats Stolen from Zoo

The search is on for a baby kangaroo and four baby goats stolen from Special Memories Zoo in Greenville.

They were discovered missing Wednesday from a winter holding facility the zoo uses, which is about 10 miles away. Workers were in the process of moving the animals to the zoo which is now open for the season.

Without proper care, the animals could be in danger.

Officials say a baby kangaroo, or joey, needs to stay with its mother for the first year of life. The stolen joey is only 5 months old.

“They need correct care. The baby kangaroo unless it’s being hand raised it needs mom. They need the correct formula. They need the correct care. The goats are being bottle feed. They’re not old enough to be on their own,” said Gretchen Crowe, who works at the zoo.

Investigators say they don’t have any leads, but the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department hopes that once the word gets out it will be hard for the stolen animals to be hidden.

Zoo officials aren’t sure about the motives behind the theft.

“If you took them just bring them back. I mean our main concern is the animals. We just want them to be healthy. We want them back where they belong,” said Crowe, adding “That’s our main concern is just the health and welfare of these animals.”

If you have any information on this case, call the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 832-5000.