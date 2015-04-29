Driver charged after car crashes into school bus, catches fire near RIR

WRIC Newsroom Published: Updated:

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The driver whose car crashed into a Richmond school bus and burst into flames Wednesday afternoon has been charged with reckless driving.

Henrico firefighters responded to the accident, which occurred at the intersection of Meadowbridge Road and Laburnum Ave near Richmond International Raceway, at around 3:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle and two students, who complained about neck and back pain, were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The bus was transporting students to Dooley School.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s