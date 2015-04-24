Let’s Race!…NASCAR race at RIR runs Sunday after Saturday rain out

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Let’s try this again, NASCAR fans.

Saturday’s Toyota Owners 400 Sprint Cup Series race was postponed due to weather and is scheduled for Sunday.

Officials say the 1 p.m. start time is tentative, however, as there is a chance of showers into early Sunday afternoon and the track has to be completely in order for the race to start.

Parking opens at 7 a.m. and the grandstands open at 10 a.m.

Engines firing! We're less than 5 out from green the green flag @RIRInsider ! #TOYOTAOWNERS400 http://t.co/NsIaWtvv4o—

Mitch Carr (@mitchcarrtv) April 26, 2015

Although there is a chance of rain, Sunday’s forecast is much more favorable.

Sunday will start damp again, but rain finally starts to end around lunch time. Skies gradually clear for the second half of our day tomorrow, with highs in the low 60s.

