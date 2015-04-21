Dramatic video: Dad tackles bike thief after catching him on security camera

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A Texas homeowner is thankful his security system has a camera after it helped him get his daughter’s bike back. Craig Buesing was working in the office of his Avery Ranch home Sunday afternoon when someone went inside his garage. The security camera picked it up and alerted him.

“When I looked up, I saw a kid in the garage getting on my daughter’s bicycle,” said Buesing. “[So I] ran out the door as fast as I could — barely caught him in time.”

The two wrestled in the street before the thief was able to get away, but Buesing was able to retrieve the bike. Buesing believes the thief is a teenager who lives in the neighborhood. He has filed a police report with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators told Buesing the suspect could face felony charges if he is caught.