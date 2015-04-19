Rocco: Lauletta ahead of Broadus in UR QB contest

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders held their spring game Saturday at Robins Stadium. The main question facing Head Coach Danny Rocco: who will start at quarterback?

Saturday the offense was uneven under both Redshirt Sophomore Kyle Lauletta and Redshirt Junior David Broadus.

Lauletta got the start and led the offense right down the field for a scoring drive capped off by Jacobi Green’s one-yard touchdown run. Broadus then led the offense to a first down but the drive ultimately stalled.

On Lauletta’s next turn to lead the offense, he threw an interception on his first attempt. The offense proceeded to do almost nothing under each quarterback until the fourth quarter.

Lauletta led a second touchdown drive, finishing it off himself with a touchdown run. Broadus then led the offense to a field goal.

Afterwards, Rocco gave the edge to Lauletta but said the competition would remain open.