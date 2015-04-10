New racially diverse emojis have finally arrived on iPhones

If we could use emojis right now, we’d choose the thumbs up one. And maybe a clapping emoji, too!

Apple just rolled out its much-anticipated suite of racially diverse emojis with its new iOS 8.3 update. iPhone users have been waiting for the wide release of the new symbols since a proposal was submitted last November.

The new keyboard features an updated gallery of 300 more icons that users can choose to communicate with. The updates became available to developers in February during a “beta” testing period.

Gadgets like the Apple Watch and iPhone 6, representation of same-sex families and 32 new flags are among the new emojis.

The feature causing the biggest uproar is the new option that lets users hold down the button for some emojis to choose from up to six different skin tones. The “skin tone modifier” appears to be a new feature to most of the symbols that look like humans.

The characters are based on the six tones of the Fitzpatrick scale, a recognized standard for dermatology, according to a proposal from the Unicode Consortium, the organization that is responsible for emojis.

(Don’t know how to access your emojis? It’s easy: On your iPhone, go to Settings, General, Keyboards, Add New Keyboard and add Emoji. Then, when you go to your keyboard to type a text, tap the little globe in the left corner. Voila!)

Enjoy emoting, everyone!