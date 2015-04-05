Fraternity pursuing legal action against Rolling Stone after scathing review released

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The fraternity at the center of a now-discredited Rolling Stone rape article says the story was defamatory and reckless and they are pursuing legal action against the magazine.

Phi Kappa Psi said Monday in a statement that the article was viewed by millions, led to members being ostracized and there was vandalism of the fraternity house.

Rolling Stone is pledging to review its editorial practices, but won’t fire anyone. The magazine apologized and officially retracted the article on Sunday.

The move came after Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism released its review of the article and what went wrong. The magazine published the findings on its website.

Columbia University had been reviewing the November 2014 article, titled “A Rape on Campus,” for the last three months. Rolling Stone requested the review after media outlets found flaws with the story about the victim, identified in the story only as “Jackie,” who said the attack happened during a social event at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house more than two years earlier. The article quoted Jackie as saying that the attack was orchestrated by a fraternity member who worked with her at the school’s aquatic center.

By Dec. 5, Rolling Stone apologized and acknowledged discrepancies in the article.

The way the magazine reported, edited and vetted the article is a “story of journalistic failure that was avoidable,” the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism said in the report.

The report found major flaws in the magazine’s reporting, saying that the article’s author, Sabrina Rubin Erdely, did not try to contact the three friends, instead taking Jackie’s word for it that one of them refused to talk. It goes on to say that Erdely failed to give enough details of the alleged assault when she contacted the fraternity for comment, which made it difficult for the organization to investigate and that Rolling Stone did not try hard enough to find the person Jackie accused of orchestrating the assault.

A four-month police investigation produced no evidence that the attack occurred.

Rolling Stone Managing Editor Will Dana posted an apology on the publication’s website and said the magazine was officially retracting the story.

“We would like to apologize to our readers and to all of those who were damaged by our story and the ensuing fallout, including members of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity and UVA administrators and students,” Dana wrote on the publication’s website Sunday night.

Erdely also apologized in a statement, saying she would not repeat the mistakes she made when writing the article.

“Reading the Columbia account of the mistakes and misjudgments in my reporting was a brutal and humbling experience,” she said. “Sexual assault is a serious problem on college campuses, and it is important that rape victims feel comfortable stepping forward. It saddens us to think that their willingness to do so might be diminished by our failings.”

University President Teresa Sullivan also issued a statement, accusing Rolling Stone of “irresponsible journalism.”

Virginia’s Governor Terry McAuliffe released a statement Monday in regards to the article review.

“The abject failure of accountability in journalism that led to Rolling Stone’s ‘A Rape on Campus’ article has done untold damage to the University of Virginia and our Commonwealth as a whole. More importantly, this false account has been an unnecessary and dangerous distraction from real efforts to combat sexual violence on our college campuses. My administration will not allow this shameful episode to stop the momentum we have built working with administrators, law enforcement, students and advocates to keep our campuses safe,” McAuliffe said.

Despite its flaws, the article heightened scrutiny of campus sexual assaults amid a campaign by President Barack Obama. The University of Virginia had already been on the Department of Education’s list of 55 colleges under investigation for their handling of sex assault violations.

The article also prompted U.Va. President Teresa Sullivan to temporarily suspend Greek social events. Fraternities later agreed to ban kegs, hire security workers and keep at least three fraternity members sober at each event.

