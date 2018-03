RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s bumper to bumper traffic this morning on Interstate 64.

On I-64 east at the I-64/I-95 interchange, mile marker 187, a car fire has closed the right center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed.

There are numerous, separate accidents as a result of the congestion from closed lanes.

Delays are now to Broad and Glenside all the way into the city of Richmond.

Find an alternate route, or expect to be late!

